The stone building of the Republic Square metro is being completely renovated, this was announced during the administrative session of the municipality.
In the first stage, the area was cleaned, polished and the tuff tiles were replaced, and in the second stage of the project, which has already started, it is planned to restore the green belt and replace the curbs.
The annual program will provide good and comfortable conditions in Abovyan Park as well.
If you notice an error in the text, send a message to the editor stating the error, then pressing Ctrl-Enter.