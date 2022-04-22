On April 12, the head of the Arabkir administrative district received a letter from the Arabkir police department stating that the metal head of the Komitas monument at the entrance to the Vahagn Davtyan Park had been stolen.

Due to the extensive operative-investigative measures taken by the criminal investigators of Arabkir, information on the identity of the persons who committed the theft was received. On April 22, two men, 29 և 32 years old, a resident of Yerevan, were found and presented to the Arabkir Police Department.

On the same day, the Arabkir police discovered the theft near the 32nd building of Davitashen 2nd district. The circumstances are found out by examination.

Notification. A person suspected or accused of an alleged crime is presumed innocent until proven guilty in accordance with the RA Criminal Procedure Code by a court judgment that has entered into force.

RA Police