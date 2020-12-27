Most of the brokerage firms at Wall Street expect the stocks of UFI to post an EPS of $0.06 for the current quarter. According to reports, two of the investment analysts covering the firm have already estimated the earnings of the company- which range from $0.03 to $0.08. Just the previous year, the company posted an EPS of $0.09 for the entire year, something that would suggest a negative annual growth rate of 33.3%. The company would be uploading its next earnings results on the 3rd of February.

The Quarterly Earnings of UFI

As Zacks would say, most analysts are already expecting the company to post an EPS of $0.38 for the current year, with them ranging from $0.30 to $0.46. For the coming year, analysts are already expecting the firm to start posting an EPS of $0.55, with the estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.73.

The company did post its quarterly earnings data on the 26th of October. The EPS earnings by the textile maker were $0.18 for the quarter, which went against the consensus estimate of $0.38. The revenue earned by the firm over the quarter was $141.51 million, which was then compared to the consensus estimate of about $128.90 million. The stocks of UFI suffered a negative return on their equity at 2.76%, with a net margin of about -9.44%.

There have been quite a few research firms that have issued reports on the stocks of UFI. BidaskClub has already decreased the rating of the company from ‘buy’ to ‘hold’ in one of their research notes that were published on the 27th of October. Northland Securities has also started covering the stocks of the company- as they gave it a rating of ‘outperform’ along with a price target of $21.