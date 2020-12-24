The research analysts working at SIRI have reported the stocks of the company to post an EPS of around $0.05 for the present quarter. Three of the analysts working on the stocks have already given out estimates on the earnings of the company. The company had previously produced an EPS of $0.05 the previous year. SIRI is expected to bring out their results of quarterly earnings on the 2nd of February.

The Quarterly Earnings of SIRI

Sirius XM did produce their previous quarterly results on the 22nd of October. The company had reported an EPS of $0.06, which beat out the consensus estimate put by Zacks Investment by $0.01. The stocks of SIRI have a return on their equity at around -141.29%, with a net margin fixed at around 12.98%. The revenue for the firm was $2.03 billion the previous quarter, which went against the expectations of the analysts- $1.94 billion. The previous year, the company had an EPS of $0.05.

There have been quite a few brokerage firms that have already commented on the stocks of the firm. Morgan Stanley has already given a sharp boost to the price objective of the company from $6.75 to $7.50, along with a rating of ‘overweight’ in a note that was published on the 17th of December. Pivotal Research has also increased the price objective of the company from $7.50 to $8, with a rating of ‘buy’ put on the company.

The Royal Bank of Canada has also raised the rating of the company from ‘sector perform’ to ‘outperform’ in one of their research reports, along with a price objective set at $7. The Credit Suisse Group has elevated the rating of the company from ‘neutral’ to ‘outperform’, along with an increase in the price target to about $7.50. In the end, BidaskClub also joined in the fun, with a rating of ‘strong sell’ to the stocks of SIRI.

Currently, two of the research analysts have already given the stocks a rating of sell, while two of them have given it a hold. Eleven research analysts have assigned the stocks of the company a rating of buy.