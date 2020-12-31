The stocks of INSP have been given a rating of buy by close to 14 brokerage firms that have commented on the shares of this firm. According to reports, four of the analysts gave the stocks a rating of hold, while nine of them gave it a rating of buy. The price target on the company over a period of a single year has been fixed at $153.70.

The Quarterly Earnings of INSP

The shares of INSP have been the subject of quite a few research reports. Robert W. Baird already increased the price target on the shares of the company, having increased it from $130 to $160, while giving the company a rating of outperform, in a research report that was published on the 3rd of November. Wells Fargo & Company have also increased the price target on the shares of this company from $135 to $140, while giving it a rating of overweight, in a 3rd November research note.

Piper Sandler has also elevated the price target, increasing it from a sum of $147 to a sum of $210, while giving the company a rating of overweight in a research report that was sent out on the 3rd of December. BidaskClub, on the other hand, decreased the rating of the company from a rating of ‘strong buy’ to a rating of buy, in a research report published on the 17th of December.

In the end, Goldman Sachs Group also decreased the rating of the company from buy to neutral, but lifted the price target of INSP from $162 to $209 in a 15th December research report.

The stocks of INSP traded at $189.43 last Thursday. The company had established a quick ratio at 14.18, with a debt-to-equity ratio fixed at 0.11, with a current ratio of 14.67. The year low of the firm was $40.53, with the year high going as far as $204.72. The moving average of the firm over 50-days is $187.19, while the moving average of the firm over 200-days is $131.90. The market cap of the firm is $5.10 billion, with a beta of around 1.73, and a PE ratio of -81.65.