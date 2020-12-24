Experts at Wall Street believe that the stocks of IMXI will be posting an EPS of $0.27 for the present quarter, according to reports from Zacks Investment Research. Two of the analysts involved in the project have already estimated the earnings of the company. Last year, the company had been posting an EPS of $0.20 for every quarter, so there is a positive annual growth rate of around 35%. The business will be posting its next results of quarterly earnings on the 8th of March.

The Quarterly Earnings of IMXI

The stocks of IMXI had previously posted the results of their earnings on the 4th of November. The EPS reported by the firm was $0.30, which was similar to the consensus estimate uploaded by Zacks at around $0.30. The company already has a return on its equity at 52.83%, while the net margin has been fixed at 8.65%. The revenue of the company is $95.59 million for the quarter, which was more than the consensus estimate at around $89.55 million.

There are quite a number of research firms that have spoken on the shares of IMXI. BTIG has already issued a rating of ‘buy’ on the stocks of the company along with a target price of $22. ValuEngine has also reduced the rating of IMXI from ‘hold’ to ‘sell’ in one of their research reports that were published on the 19th of October. Credit Suisse Group also increased the price target on the company from $16 to $18, while giving the stock a rating of ‘neutral’. Northland Securities have reaffirmed their rating of ‘buy’ on the shares of the company in a report that was published on the 10th of September.

One investment analyst has given the stock a rating of ‘sell’, while four of them have given it a rating of ‘hold’- with five of them rating it ‘buy’ on the stocks of the company. Currently, the consensus rating on the stocks of IMXI is ‘hold’, with the price objective fixed at $18.