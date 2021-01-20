ESLT saw quite a sharp decline in their short interest the previous month. According to the 31st of December, the shares for the short interest totaled around 36,700- which was technically a decline of about 15.2%. The decline has been set at a 15.2% rate from the 43,300 shares fixed for the 15th of December. Currently, almost 0.2% of the company shares have been sold short. Now, if these were to be seen as a trading volume on average, the ratio of short interest gets fixed at 1 day.

The Quarterly Earnings of ESLT

There have been quite a few research equities that have spoken on the shares of ESLT. Zacks Investment Research was the first to decrease the shares of the company from a rating of hold to a rating of sell- which they prescribed in a 19th November research note. TheStreet also went ahead and decreased the rating of the company from b- to c+- which was then published in a 10th November research note. In the end, Jefferies Financial Group also decreased the shares of the company from a rating of buy to a rating of hold, with a price target that was set from $165 to $130, in an 18th November research report.

The shares of ESLT traded on Wednesday at $136.78. The market cap of the firm has been set at $6.04 billion, with a 27.36 PE ratio, and a 0.89 beta. The moving average price of the firm over 50-days has been $127.24, while the moving average price over 200-days has been 126.77. The year low of Elbit Systember has been $110, with a year high of around $163.81. ESLT also has a 1.23 current ratio, with a 0.83 quick ratio.

ESLT did previously upload their quarterly results on the 24th of November. The EPS reported by the company for the quarter was $1.64, which missed out on the consensus estimate of about $1.82.