The step is extreme, but not desperate. hunger strike in defense of Artsakh

Participants of the 44-day war: senior reserve lieutenant Nver Kirakosyan and Arthur Avagyan went on an indefinite hunger strike in defense of Artsakh.





“It may be an extreme move, but we are not desperate. We have a task to call sobriety and vigilance to our peers. “By talking big and swearing on the Internet, we will not succeed in any survey,” Arthur Avagyan told Aysor.am.

Reserve Lieutenant Senior Lieutenant Nver Kirakosyan says there has been no cause for concern in the country for a long time.

“Our task was to adequately respond to what was happening, we took the statement adopted by the Artsakh National Assembly as a starting point,” he said, encouraging Arthur Vanetsyan’s step. “We are considered a generation of independence, but if we do not fight for independence, we do not know the value, then we are just people born during the years of independence,” he said.

At the moment of the conversation, Tigran Tigranyan, a participant of the 44-day war, who served in “Yeghnikner” under the command of Nver Kirakosyan, came to support the boys.





Tigran echoes the commander’s move, expressing hope that the hunger strike will sober up not only the youth, but also all groups in society.