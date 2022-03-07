The State Symphony Orchestra of Armenia is leaving for the Sultanate of Oman, where on March 10 it will give a concert at the Royal Opera House in Muscat. The orchestra received an invitation from the opera house of this country.

The State Symphony Orchestra of Armenia, conducted by Sergey Smbatan, artistic director and chief conductor, will present the masterpieces of 19th-century Italian opera composer Gaetano Donizetti.

The orchestra will include Lavinia Bean (soprano), Clementine Margen (mezzo-soprano), Arturo Chacon-Cruz (tenor), Alessandro Luongo (baritone) and Nauel di Piero (bass).

It should be noted that the tickets are almost sold out days before the concert.