The Human Rights Defender of the Artsakh Republic has published the annual report “On the activities of 2021, as well as the state of protection of human rights and freedoms.”



The program consists of 14 sections, in which according to separate sections are presented:

General description of the activities of the Human Rights Defender և main directions.

Statistical data of applications and complaints submitted to the Defender’s discussion.

Results of the review of applications for personal (civil) և political rights և freedoms և complaints։.

The results of the discussion of applications, complaints and studies on the protection of social և economic rights և freedoms.

Defender’s activities in the field of prevention of torture, other cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment.

The state of protection of the rights and freedoms of persons with disabilities, the activities of the Defender in that field.

The state of protection of children’s rights and freedoms, the activities of the Defender in that field.

Defender’s activities in the field of protection of the rights and freedoms of vulnerable groups.

The state of protection of the rights and freedoms of servicemen, their family members.

Consumer rights and freedoms in the field of public services.

Defender’s activity in the field of improving the legislation.

The gross violations of the rights of the people of Artsakh due to the criminal actions of Azerbaijan, the Defender’s statements and extraordinary reports.

Defender’s internal և external cooperation.

Defender’s activities in the field of public awareness of human rights and freedoms.

The annual report on the activities of 2021, as well as the state of protection of human rights and freedoms, was sent by the Defender to the National Assembly of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The Report will be submitted to the competent state bodies and non-governmental organizations in the manner prescribed by law.

The program has a link.