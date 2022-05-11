Announcing the claim of 7 villages from Tavush and Ararat regions, Azerbaijan has more than once allowed itself to make demands on the sovereign territories of the Republic of Armenia. Let’s not forget that a year ago these days the enemy invaded the sovereign territory of Armenia and fortified itself in the part of the lake, political scientist Arthur Ghazaryan told Aysor.am, emphasizing that if there are no official statements and actions from the Armenian side this time, the example of the lake can be realistically repeated in the case of the above-mentioned 7 villages.

“The state has forgotten its most basic function – to protect the sovereignty of the territories of the Republic of Armenia at all costs, including by military means.





As a result, the demands of the Azerbaijani side reach the peak of impudence. And why does the Armenian side not mention the return of Artsvashen ․ “I am not even talking about the occupied territories of Artsakh և the status of Artsakh,” the political scientist asked.

According to Arthur Ghazaryan, the concessive political course adopted by the Armenian authorities in exchange for the lack of peace, eventually leads to such an unrest.

“It is known that our strategic ally is at war at the moment, there are certain problems. Taking the opportunity, Azerbaijan makes verbal demands to Armenia, in parallel with provocations. “Instead of withdrawing its troops, it is trying to become stronger in the sovereign territories of Armenia,” said the political scientist.

It should be reminded that Azerbaijani Deputy Foreign Minister Khalaf Khalafov stated yesterday that as a result of the demarcation, Azerbaijan hopes to receive 7 villages from Tavush and Ararat regions.