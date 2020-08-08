The star NFL wide receiver has hinted at a number change

ARLINGTON, TX – NOVEMBER 30: Dez Bryant

The previous star NFL receiver has raised altering his jerseynumber

Thought it’s been some time, Dez Bryant stays among the most accomplished receivers in the NFL.

During his 8 seasons with the Dallas Cowboys, Bryant had the ability to amass over 1000 receiving yards for three of those seasons, and was named to the Pro-Bowl three times.

The Cowboys then launched Bryant in the 2018 offseason where he invested a great deal of time as a complimentary representative up until he signed with the New Orleans Saints in November of that year, when the season was currently 9 weeks in. Then, simply 2 days after inking his agreement with the Saints, Bryant tore his achilles and missed out on all of that season.

Dez was on a 1 year agreement with New Orleans which ended after remaining the 2018 season, so he chose to invest this latest season rehabbing, however is still yet to have actually signed with a group.

Despite not being with any NFL team, Bryant likes continuing to play, and is aiming to the future, including his possible jersey number.

Bryant ended up being understood for usingNo 88 with the Cowboys

Bryant usedNo 88 for each single among his seasons withDallas And that is a extremely appreciated number in the Cowboys company with wide receiver Drew Pearson using it throughout the 1970 s.