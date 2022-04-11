On April 8, at 1:55 p.m., a report was received from the hospital that a 48-year-old man had been diagnosed with “puncture wounds in the left half of the chest and lumbar region.” Minutes later, the second program was received. A 39-year-old man was diagnosed with “puncture wounds in the right lumbar region”. Both were stabbed in the same place.

The operative group of the Central Police Department left for the hospital. It turned out that an unknown man had stabbed those taken to the hospital during an argument at the intersection of Saryan-Amiryan streets at night.

As a result of the measures taken by the criminal investigators of the Central Police և Marash Department, the identities of the stabbers were found out. One of the perpetrators, a 21-year-old resident of the village of Byurakan, was found in the 3rd district of Davitashen, and a 25-year-old resident of Yerevan presented himself as a result of an explanatory work. They gave a confessional explanation.

Materials are being prepared.

Notification. Assumed: crime in: the suspect or: the accused considered is: innocent how many yet: her guilt Proven: no RA: criminal: trial by code established in the order of: of the court: legal force: in: entered: by verdict.

RA Police