The Spice Of Life! – Perez Hilton

By
Jasyson
-

Let’s get right to it! EVERYTHING is covered on my podcast this week! We love variety! From Will Smith and Margot Robbie‘s alleged affair, to the sad deaths of Naya Rivera, Kelly Preston and Lisa Marie Presley‘s son. As well as the ongoing and insane drama between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard! Meghan Markle ditches so many of her friends! Jennifer Lopez breaks the law! And so much more, including Kanye West, Jessica Simpson, Goya foods, TikTokLady Antebellum vs Lady A, Halle Berry, Kylie JennerKaty Perry and MORE! Listen to The Perez Hilton Podcast with Chris Booker on Spotify or Apple Podcasts or directly at PerezPodcast.com

