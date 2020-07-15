Let’s get right to it! EVERYTHING is covered on my podcast this week! We love variety! From Will Smith and Margot Robbie‘s alleged affair, to the sad deaths of Naya Rivera, Kelly Preston and Lisa Marie Presley‘s son. As well as the ongoing and insane drama between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard! Meghan Markle ditches so many of her friends! Jennifer Lopez breaks the law! And so much more, including Kanye West, Jessica Simpson, Goya foods, TikTok, Lady Antebellum vs Lady A, Halle Berry, Kylie Jenner, Katy Perry and MORE! Listen to The Perez Hilton Podcast with Chris Booker on Spotify or Apple Podcasts or directly at PerezPodcast.com
Home Entertainment The Spice Of Life! – Perez Hilton
RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
Most Popular
Watch the harrowing video of a Sterling Heights police officer saving a 3-week-old girl
STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. (WXYZ) — A Sterling Heights police officer is being called a hero after the harrowing rescue of a 3-week-old girl was...
UK Bans Huawei From 5G Rollout, Risking China’s Wrath
Britain on Tuesday announced it has banned Chinese tech giant Huawei from its 5G telecom network, a sharp...
Lexar Professional 633x 64GB SDXC UHS-I Card (LSD64GCB1NL633)
Price: (as of - Details) Designed for your mid-range DSLR, HD camcorder, 3D camera, Lexar Professional 633x SDHC/SDXC UHS-I cards let you quickly...
The new lockdown restrictions set to be imposed on Victoria as state battles second...
Melbourne residents could soon be hit with tougher lockdown restrictions as the number of coronavirus cases continues to climb. Officials hinted that stage-four lockdown measures were...
Samsung Galaxy Watch smartwatch (46mm, GPS, Bluetooth) – Silver/Black (US Version with Warranty)
Price: (as of - Details) Live a stronger, smarter life with Galaxy Watch at your wrist. Rest well, stay active and keep stress...
Hannity tells voters if Biden wins, ‘you can start singing “bye, bye, Miss American Pie” because...
"In 112 days you are the ultimate jury." BIDEN EAGER TO COMPARE COGNITIVE ABILITY AGAINST TRUMP Hannity once again encouraged Americans to examine Biden's effectiveness over his 36...
New Balance Women’s FuelCore Nergize V1 Sneaker
Price: (as of - Details) ImportedRubber soleMidsole Cushioning: These New Balance sneakers feature a REVlite midsole that delivers incredibly lightweight cushioning and provides...
What Matters: Trump’s Defense Production Act dance
Fast-forward to today -- with cases surging in the US -- and the President has made only sparing use of the law's broad authorities...