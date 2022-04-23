The Facebook post of the former RA Human Rights Defender Arman Tatoyan

In the National Assembly on April 14, the Prime Minister announced the surrender of Karabakh in case of another option, noting. “Cases of glory, for example, piece by piece.”

It is obvious that this was done to alleviate the people’s grievances, to justify the glorious Azerbaijani invasion.

In fact, what happened in Khramort and Parukh is the result of a destructive political idea put forward by the head of the government to “withdraw troops from the mirror”, whatever the factor involved.

Therefore, the Prime Minister’s speech was an attempt to mislead the public with his catastrophic approach to “withdrawing troops” in order to prevent people from complaining in the event of such possible developments in the future.

In other words, in this issue, political interests and maintaining the position prevail over the security of Armenia and Artsakh.