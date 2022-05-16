In a conversation with Aysor.am, the Speaker of the RA National Assembly Tsovinar Khachatryan denied the information that the Speaker of the State Duma of Russia Vyacheslav Volodin had allegedly canceled his visit to Armenia.

It should be noted that such information was spread by public and political figure Arthur Tovmasyan.

“The information is completely false. Volodin’s visit to Armenia is not planned during this period. Vyacheslav Volodin will pay an official visit to Armenia in June. “He will also participate in the sitting of the CSTO Parliamentary Assembly as the chairman,” said Tsovinar Khachatryan.

Earlier, Arthur Tovmasyan wrote on his Facebook page, in particular: “Having worked in the National Assembly for many years and having good relations, I learned that the Speaker of the Russian State Duma Vyacheslav Volodin had canceled his planned visit to Armenia these days. According to the news, the RA NA Speaker called and tried to persuade him to change his mind, that there was no tension in Armenia, but his efforts were in vain.

Commenting on this statement at the request of Aysor.am, Tsovinar Khachatryan mentioned. “It is time to renew the ties in the National Assembly. I would recommend it to my dear user, because they are either rusty or at least working against it. “