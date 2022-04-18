Georgia does not impose sanctions on Russia because they can not affect the Russian economy, said Georgian Parliament Speaker Shalva Papuashvili during his visit to Ukraine.

“As for Georgia’s direct sanctions against Russia, they can have no effect on the Russian economy,” Papuashvili said at a briefing.

He added that despite this, it will be impossible to bypass the international sanctions against Russia in Georgia.

“We have assured our Ukrainian counterparts that it will be impossible for Russia to circumvent the international sanctions imposed on it in Georgia,” he said.