On May 18, the head of the parliament of the Republic of Azerbaijan Arthur Tovmasyan convened a working meeting, which was attended by the chairmen of the standing committees, the heads of the factions, and the heads of the staff.

The issues of the agenda of the regular sitting of the National Assembly to be held on May 19 were discussed.

The agenda includes “Amendments to the Law on Social Guarantees for Public Officials”, “On Amendments to the Law on Taxes”, “On Amendments to the Law on Value Added Tax”, “On Border Troops” The issues of discussion of the bills on

The agenda of the sitting also includes “2021 of the Human Rights Defender of the Artsakh Republic”. The issue of activities, as well as the annual report on the state of protection of human rights and freedoms “հայտարար Statements of the deputies.

At the end of the consultation, Arthur Tovmasyan announced that tomorrow, on May 19, at 11:00, the National Assembly will convene a regular sitting.

Public Relations Department of the National Assembly of the Republic of Azerbaijan