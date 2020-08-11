The Spac race: Wall St banks jostle to get in on hot new trend

The last time Credit Suisse was neck and neck with the likes of Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs as a top underwriter of equity offerings, the Zurich-based bank still had the words First Boston in its name.

But this year, it has one major Wall Street trend to thank for putting it back in the top three for the first time since 2005: a boom in so-called blank cheque companies.

Special purpose acquisition companies, or Spacs, have grown from a niche part of equity markets to become a popular alternative route to public markets. Such vehicles raise money from investors with the aim of finding a private company to buy; if the sponsors fail to do that within a certain period, the Spac is dissolved and the money returned to shareholders.

The rise of the Spacs has generated thick streams of fee income for underwriters and prompted several investment banks to reshuffle their equities teams to ride the trend.

“The market is booming,” said Christian Nagler, a partner at law firm Kirkland & Ellis. “All the major banks are focused on Spacs and we are seeing a huge increase in high-quality, first-time issuers.”

Spacs have raised $23.9bn this year, globally, already eclipsing last year’s record haul by 70 per cent, according to financial data provider Refinitiv. Almost all of that —…