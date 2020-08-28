The S&P 500 just had a ‘perfect week’—which is making some investors nervous

Our objective to assist you browse the brand-new typical is sustained by customers. To delight in endless access to our journalism, subscribe today

The bulls definitely dominated today.

The S&P 500 closed up greater every day today, lastly landing at 3,508 on Friday, up over 2% from Monday’s close– notching what professionals like Howard Silverblatt, senior index expert of item management at S&P Dow Jones Indices, call a “perfect week.”

Since the index lastly closed above its pre-pandemic high up onAug 18, it has actually kept including brand-new gains. In truth, the S&P 500 reserved a brand-new all-time high up on Friday for the 6th day in a row–” the longest such streak given that 6 in a row in January 2018,” according to an LPL Financial research study noteFriday Indeed, with one trading day to go left in August, it “would be the best August since 1986,” per LPL.

Those like Silverblatt are “amazed,” he informedFortune

$SPX posts fifth brand-new closing high in a row (19 brand-new closings YTD & 143 from the Nov, ’16 election), last seen for the 2018 opening (Jan 2-9), when it published 6 in row; we crossed 3500 today (3501.38) for the very first time, however didn’t close there (3584.55) pic.twitter.com/GCvE6hrBOb — Howard Silverblatt (@hsilverb) August 27, 2020

And all around, August was a record-breaker. “To begin this …

Read The Full Article