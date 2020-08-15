The S&P 500 is on its best bull run in 87 years. Here’s why

This is the web variation of the Bull Sheet, Fortune’s no-BS daily newsletter on the marketplaces. Sign approximately get it in your inbox here
Happy Friday,Bull Sheeters Solid U.S. labor information could not conserve the Dow and S&P 500 from ending up in the red the other day. But the standard S&P 500 is still up more than 50% considering that its March lows as it nears a brand-new all-time high. Alas, U.S. futures indicate a flat open today.
Let’s check in on the action.
Markets upgrade
Asia
- The significant indexes are mainly greater, with the Shanghai Composite blazing a trail, up 1.2% in afternoon trade.
- China’s commercial output continues to crank into high gear, increasing 4.8% YOYin July Elsewhere, China’s retail sales were flat.
- There are simply 48 overall active coronavirus cases, however New Zealand isn’t taking any opportunities. It’s extending a lockdown in Auckland as a 102-day streak of being COVID-free was snapped a couple of days earlier.
Europe
- The European bourses were down at the open with travel and energy stocks blazing a trail lower. The standard Stoxx Europe 600 dropped 1.6% 2 hours into the trading session.
- Daimler shares fell 1.4% in mid-morning trade after the business consented to pay more than $ 2 billion to settle with U.S. regulators a diesel emissions case. That leaves Fiat Chrysler and Ford Motor Co …