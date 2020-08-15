This is the web variation of the Bull Sheet, Fortune’s no-BS daily newsletter on the marketplaces. Sign approximately get it in your inbox here

Happy Friday,Bull Sheeters Solid U.S. labor information could not conserve the Dow and S&P 500 from ending up in the red the other day. But the standard S&P 500 is still up more than 50% considering that its March lows as it nears a brand-new all-time high. Alas, U.S. futures indicate a flat open today.

Let’s check in on the action.

Markets upgrade

Asia

The significant indexes are mainly greater, with the Shanghai Composite blazing a trail, up 1.2% in afternoon trade.

China's commercial output continues to crank into high gear, increasing 4.8% YOYin July Elsewhere, China's retail sales were flat.

continues to crank into high gear, increasing YOYin July Elsewhere, China’s retail sales were flat. There are simply 48 overall active coronavirus cases, however New Zealand isn’t taking any opportunities. It’s extending a lockdown in Auckland as a 102-day streak of being COVID-free was snapped a couple of days earlier.

Europe

The European bourses were down at the open with travel and energy stocks blazing a trail lower. The standard Stoxx Europe 600 dropped 1.6% 2 hours into the trading session.

Daimler shares fell 1.4% in mid-morning trade after the business consented to pay more than $ 2 billion to settle with U.S. regulators a diesel emissions case. That leaves Fiat Chrysler and Ford Motor Co …

