Achieving independence is the great work of our great ancestors, who solved the Armenian question not by emigrating or assimilating from one Diaspora country to another, but by creating an independent Armenian state. But, unfortunately, on the way to independent Armenia, we faced challenges that were stronger than us.

The main responsibility of the state is to ensure its own security without the threat of identity loss. For that, it is necessary to soberly assess one’s own resources, to find “bases” for growth, as well as to correctly decide the issue of geopolitical cooperation.

The foreign policy of independent Armenia has been implemented in several directions: using the Diaspora as a donor, maintaining good relations with Europe, and getting closer to Russia. Now we are witnessing an attempt to improve relations with Turkey and Azerbaijan at the expense of Artsakh. In general, this multilateral policy together has led to what we have today – the loss of 70% of Artsakh, lack of security, ambiguity of the national idea, economic weakness – the danger of destruction. We see the incredible vulnerability of Europe.

Who among European politicians can answer the question why it was necessary to apply the policy of expansion towards Ukraine?

Why was it necessary to approach its borders, knowing about the inevitability of retaliatory actions?

What guarantees did Russia need?

Guarantees that the EU and NATO will not go deeper into this or that area. That way, all this could be easily agreed upon.

Europe’s behavior today նրա its reluctance to respond to change allows us to draw sharp conclusions that the European Union is externally controlled by the states, this is a kind of NATO Trojan horse, և the aim of the alliance is to expand to the borders of Russia.

The 1990 deal was broken, the “safe zone” was not achieved. Europe tried to reach Ukraine, և Vladimir Putin put an end to it, albeit at the cost of spoiled relations with the whole world. Nevertheless, I am confident that the right response of the countries to the current crisis will in the long run lead to Russia’s partnership with a reformatted Europe.

Europe is turning into a market where there is no more solidarity, no more promising policy, but there is an economic, social, moral and political crisis that started ten years ago. In Europe, there was a split over economic issues between the North and the South, as well as between East and West over migration issues, which led to a rise in populism.

The crazy policy of enlargement led the countries to stop perceiving the united community, to start moving away from their own interests, to treat the EU as a market. Governing such a Europe became much more difficult.

The US President no longer shares the idea of ​​the European project. American policy contradicts European policy. We now see the aftermath in Ukraine, and before that we saw in Syria. The shield that made Europe stronger no longer maintains its former relations with Europe.

We are facing Europe, where many countries are led by coalitions with vulnerable majorities or unstable political balances.

Europe’s security is provided by NATO. But what do we see? There is no coordinated strategic decision-making between the United States and its NATO allies. We see another NATO ally, Turkey, uncoordinated aggressive actions in Nagorno Karabakh and Syria.

The example of Syria is generally paradoxical. Europe fought against the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL), and the actions of the United States and Turkey led to the death of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) fighting against the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL).

Europe must re-engage in the politics of the neighborhood; it can not afford to be controlled by third parties who do not share its interests.

NATO was created as a response to the enemy, as a response to the Warsaw Pact. No one reconsidered this geopolitical project in 1990 when the original enemy disappeared.

There is a tacit belief that Russia is still an enemy. The United States views NATO as a commercial project with a commercial exclusivity, a contract to purchase American products.

In conclusion, I note that the European Union is not ready to provide us with the most important component – the principle of sovereignty of peoples. An exchange of values ​​can only take place if you can persuade people. And the attempt to sow values ​​without the participation of peoples, to change regimes անք We saw it in Iraq և Libya, we see experiments in our country. This element of the Western approach is undoubtedly a big mistake. The sovereignty of the peoples must not be violated. This is not our way.