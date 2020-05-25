The South Korean protester living in the sky

For almost a 12 months, 61-year-old Kim Yong-hee, has being living on a 20-metre-high visitors tower in the centre in Seoul, South Korea. It’s the newest in a quarter-century of protests Mr Kim has made, combating for employees’ rights at the multinational conglomerate Samsung.

Kim Yong-hee says he was fired by the international tech big almost 30 years in the past, when he tried to type a commerce union. He’s been protesting ever since and vows to not down until the firm improves employees’ rights.

In an announcement Samsung stated, “the security of Mr Kim is of our highest precedence and we’ve engaged in negotiations. Contrary to sure allegations, Mr Kim was dismissed in keeping with standing firm laws. Samsung regrets the present state of affairs and is attempting to resolve this subject.”