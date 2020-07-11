The sound of summer returns! Village cricket resumes for the first time since lockdown

Cricketers rejoiced across the UK on Saturday as the sport came ultimately back at village level for the first time since lockdown began.

Temperatures are set to reach highs of 74 F (23C) over the weekend that has been perfect weather for the sport’s long-awaited return, with matches happening in London, Surrey, Devon and other areas.

Cricket is the first recreational team sport to make a comeback following the UK’s coronavirus crisis but a strict set of rules have now been put in place for players.

Village cricket came ultimately back in the UK for the first time since lockdown began on Saturday, with matches taking place across the country (pictured: a batsman his a shot at Kew Cricket club in south west London)

Players, such as for example these cricketers in Farnham, Surrey, have now been given strict guidelines to follow along with during the opening week-end of the sport’s reunite. One of the rules include perhaps not being permitted to socialise inside clubhouses

Cricket players celebrate in Twickenham, south west London after weeks without playing the game they love

A couple at Tilford Cricket Club in Farnham, Surrey (pictured) enjoy the return of cricket in the sunshine, as temperatures are set to hit 74F this weekend

Official government guidance states players are not be permitted to socialise inside clubhouses before, during or after matches, while they will have also been instructed to keep far from team-mates whenever possible.

There were initial concerns over whether cricket would reunite over the summer months as Prime Minister Boris Johnson focused on the sport posing a critical COVID-19 illness risk.

The PM’s concerns ranged from the cricket ball being a ‘vector of the disease’ to the close proximity of players throughout lunch and tea breaks in matches.

However, Mr Johnson reversed his decision the other day and announced the reunite of cricket for this weekend after the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport approved plans put forward by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB).

Village cricket’s return follows the start of England’s first Test match against the West Indies which started on Wednesday, which can be taking place in Southampton.

Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden announced that other recreational sports will undoubtedly be allowed to reunite when their individual governing bodies can suggest approaches to keep social distancing rules.

A player bowls towards a batsman in a match between North Devon CC and Bideford CC on Saturday in Instow, England on the day village cricket returned

There were initial concerns produced by the Government about bringing cricket right back, with Prime Minister Boris Johnson claiming in June that the cricket ball is a ‘vector of the disease’

Walking in….sunshine!: Cricket players have also been told to stay far from their team-mates wherever possible under the latest guidelines. (Pictured: players waiting for the ball to drop in Kew, the west London)

Some cricket clubs, such as at Indian Gymkhana Cricket Club in London, have even put hand sanitiser near the pitch so they can wash their hands

Matches also took place in Devon (pictured) on Saturday as cricket returned for the first time since the coronavirus crisis began

Watch that beer! A cricket player benefits from the return of cricket AND the pubs reopening this week on Kew Green, south west London on Saturday

Swimmers also took a dip in London’s outdoor pools while sun-seekers flocked to the south coast today due to the high temperatures.

Britons waking up to blue skies today splashed about in Hampstead Heath while others took the plunge at Parliament Hill, in which a lido has reopened after months of lockdown.

Others headed to the coast to soak up the sunshine at beaches in Bournemouth and Brighton, while campervans were parked and campsites create in Polzeath, Cornwall following a week of rain and murky skies.

Forecasters are predicting a ‘fine weekend’ as the Met Office predicts the mercury will keep on rising, with temperatures anticipated to soar as high as 74F (23C) over the coming week.

Bookmakers Coral also say it’s odds on for this month to be the hottest July on record in the UK.

Swimmers enter the Hampstead Heath mixed bathing pond in London since it reopens to the public following the easing of coronavirus lockdown restrictions across England

Swimmers enter the Hampstead Heath mixed bathing pond in London since it reopens to the public following the easing of coronavirus lockdown restrictions across England

A swimmer dives into Parliament Hill Lido, on the first day of its reopening since the easing of lockdown following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease

A swimmer reacts in Parliament Hill Lido, on the first day of its reopening since the easing of lockdown following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease

Staycations may be back on the menu, with temperatures said to specially in Wales and the South West today and tomorrow .

Met Office forecaster Aidan McGivern said: ‘A fine weekend ahead for many of us, but for the rest of Friday still some heavy showers about, mainly in the north and the east, sunny spells otherwise, specially in the south and the west.

‘(Saturday) The most useful sunshine will undoubtedly be Wales and the the west and cloud will thin out again later in the afternoon. Temperatures reaching 22C, 23C, slightly warmer compared to Friday.

‘You can see how the cloud tends to thin out on Saturday evening again and an attractive evening yet again for many places.’

‘Sunday looks fine for many but there will be some wet weather returning in to the north west later in the day.’

Revealing the forecast for today, the Met Office added in a release: ‘A dry and fine start to the day with early sunshine. It will continue largely dry with some sunny spells, even though areas of patchy cloud will build during the day and there is the chance of a few showers, particularly for western Scotland, Northern Ireland and north-west England. Mostly gentle winds.

‘It will undoubtedly be a dry and fine evening with late spells of sunshine for most. However, northern Scotland will be cloudier, with rain for the Northern Isles. Overnight will keep on dry with long clear spells for most but with further rain for the Northern Isles. Mostly gentle winds but moderate for northern Scotland.’

Swimmers enter the Hampstead Heath mixed bathing pond in London since it reopens to the public following the easing of coronavirus lockdown restrictions across England

Britons waking up to blue skies today visited the north London beauty spot for a swim on the first day of decent summer weather after a week of rain and murky skies

Swimmers enter the Hampstead Heath mixed bathing pond in London since it reopens to the public following the easing of coronavirus lockdown restrictions across England

A swimmer dives into Parliament Hill Lido, on the first day of its reopening since the easing of lockdown following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease

Social distancing measures at Parliament Hill Lido as the outdoor pool reopens today after months of lockdown

Others took the plunge at Parliament Hill, in which a lido has reopened to the public today after swimmers spent nearly four months cooped up indoors during the coronavirus lockdown

Looking ahead to tomorrow and Monday, the Met Office added it will likely be ‘mostly fine and sunny’, though there may be some patches of cloud and rain.

Meanwhile, leading bookmaker Coral makes this month odds on, at 1-2, to be the hottest July on record as the UK prepares for a scorching end to the month.

‘The rain of early July looks set to become a distant memory and we get this month firmly odds onto break the record as the hottest ever,’ said Coral’s Harry Aitkenhead.

Coral also get this summer odds on, at 4-5, to be our warmest yet.’This summer can be someone to remember weather wise and looks to really have a strong chance of being our warmest of all time,’ added Aitkenhead.

Directional social distancing signs are seen at Parliament Hill Lido, on the first day of its reopening since the easing of lockdown following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease

Sun-seekers headed to the seaside at Bournemouth beaches to enjoy the sunshine after days of rain and murky skies

People enjoy the sunshine and summer on Brighton Beach following a week of rain and dark murky weather