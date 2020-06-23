The Sopranos star Drea de Matteo thought her TV ‘glitched out’ during finale twist

The Sopranos star Drea de Matteo has mentioned she thought her TV had “glitched out” when she first watched the collection finale.

The seminal crime drama’s ending, which abruptly “cuts to black” halfway by a scene, stays some of the divisive TV finales of all time.

De Matteo performed Adriana La Cerva on the collection, the girlfriend of Christopher Moltisanti (Michael Imperioli) who turns into an FBI informant.





“I remember that night vividly,” she instructed TV Insider, describing her expertise watching the finale for the primary time.

“I had a Sopranos get together on the home… and we’re watching what occurs ultimately. And I used to be like, ‘Wait a second. What just f***ing happened?’ I thought my TV glitched out as a result of we had been watching it on a giant, large, previous tv.

“Then I called my girlfriend who was still working on the show. She goes, ‘No, Drea. That’s the ending.’ And I’m standing there and I look at everybody and they’re all cursing.”

Many followers have speculated on the that means of the ending, with one common principle suggesting that Tony Soprano (James Gandolfini) was killed by one of many background characters, who’s seen briefly going into the lavatory, in an obvious nod to The Godfather.

“I think the point is that you just fell for what happened,” mentioned de Matteo. “Or I don’t know, possibly all the pieces the present has been saying for six seasons simply goes to black and it’s all meaningless. The present was meaningless. Tony Soprano’s life was meaningless.

“You could paint so many different pictures with that blank canvas,” she added. “But then I think that [series creator] David Chase has said in other interview, and I could be wrong, that Tony does in fact die.”

A prequel movie set on the earth of The Sopranos, entitled The Many Saints of Newark, is ready to be launched subsequent 12 months, and can star the late Gandolfini’s son, Michael Gandolfini.