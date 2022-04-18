According to Shamshyan.com, a criminal case has been initiated in the Vayots Dzor Regional Investigation Department of the Investigation Committee of Armenia under Article 258, Part 4 of the RA Criminal Code. 27-year-old Shant Bagratyan, a resident of Yerevan, was arrested.
He is suspected of beating 45-year-old Vahe Asatryan, the director of a gas station in Vayots Dzor region, on April 2, causing bodily injuries.
According to the photo journalist, Sh ․ Bagratyan is the son of National Assembly deputy Sergey Bagratyan, who is the director of “ECO OIL” LLC. Sh ․ Bagratyan was taken to the detention center of the Vayots Dzor police department.
Գ ․ According to Shamshyan, today the investigator of the Vayots Dzor Investigation Department will apply to the Court of General Jurisdiction of Ararat և Vayots Dzor Marzes, so that the court can make a decision of 2-month detention as a precautionary measure. Towards Bagratyan.
The senior detective of the Vayk Police Criminal Investigation Group received operative information that on April 2, between 5:30 pm and 6:00 pm, unknown persons entered the director of the gas station belonging to “Tamsar” LLC in the beginning of Vayk city. The office of 45-year-old Vahe Asatryan was beaten without making any demands, and one of them hit V. with a metal rod in his hand. Asatryan then fled.
Գ. According to Shamshyan, the director of the gas station V. Asatryan refused to report the incident.
