Shant Bagratyan, the son of Sergey Bagratyan, a member of the “Civil Contract” faction of the National Assembly, has been released.

The signature on not leaving was chosen as a precautionary measure against him.

Earlier, we reported that a criminal case had been initiated in the Vayots Dzor Regional Investigation Department of the Investigation Committee of Armenia under Article 258, Part 4 of the RA Criminal Code.

27-year-old Shant Bagratyan, a resident of Yerevan, was arrested within the framework of the mentioned criminal case.

According to Shamshyan, the latter is suspected of beating 45-year-old Vahe Asatryan, the director of a gas station in Vayots Dzor region, on April 2, causing bodily injuries.