The Somali atheist activists who get death threats

Somali atheists within the diaspora are operating a Facebook group to problem their group’s Islamic beliefs, however they typically obtain death threats, writes journalist Layla Mahmood.

“I am going to kill you. I am going to find you. I am going to cut your head off,” was one of many threats that Ayaanle, a Canada-based Somali atheist, obtained.

“[But] that’s kind of normal,” the founding father of the True Somali Freedom Page (TSFP) says sardonically as he talks in regards to the death threats that clog his inbox.

The well-liked Facebook group, which has greater than 80,000 members, is predominantly led by atheists, or “ex-Muslims”, as they discuss with themselves.

It was initially impressed to create a protected house for non secular dialogue and now promotes all types of freedom for Somalis who really feel marginalised by mainstream Somali tradition.

Ayaanle didn’t wish to give his full identify. He advised me how the motion started.

Ejected from group

Around 2016, he stumbled throughout a Somali Facebook group that presupposed to be an area free of charge speech and debate.

“I got into a discussion about religion and everybody just erupted. They went ballistic. They made me feel like I killed someone.”

He was swiftly faraway from the group, a typical expertise for these who categorical opposite views in this sort of Somali discussion board.

‘An area to be free’

Ayaanle then felt the one approach ahead was to create a brand new platform, with new guidelines.

“I wanted [the TSFP] to be a place where… people could be free to say whatever they liked.”

A driving power for Ayaanle stemmed from his perception that up to date Somali discussions about faith had grow to be more and more restrictive within the aftermath of Somalia’s decades-long civil warfare.

“Islam is untouchable. You cannot criticise or say anything about Islam.

“Right now the younger individuals are altering, they’re just a little extra tolerant to debates and criticism.

“[But] many of those who grew up in Somalia and came to the West during and after the civil war accept the idea that if someone criticises Islam they should be killed. They really think it’s something valid.”

Hence the death threats that he has obtained.

“That’s one of the things I want to put out there and what I have the page for – to show that Islam is not untouchable. It can be criticised, it can be debated and it can be talked about openly.”

In Somalia and the breakaway state of Somaliland, blasphemy is a jailable offence, and the TSFP has got down to problem this.

It campaigned and raised cash for the educational Mahmoud Jama Ahmed-Hamdi. He was a college lecturer who was arrested for writing a Facebook submit that questioned the validity of praying to God as a method of relieving the drought in 2019.

He served 10 months in jail earlier than receiving a presidential pardon, however continues to be in danger from vigilante assaults. One outstanding imam known as for his execution.

The case demonstrates the complexity of how energy operates in Somalia and Somaliland, with the road between non secular leaders and authorities being considerably blurred.

Fear of publicity

Somalis haven’t solely been utilizing the group as a platform to debate, however, in some instances, as a method of survival.

Some of essentially the most at-risk teams in Somalia who have put messages on the TSFP are Christians, atheists and LGBT people.

These are folks who grapple with the fixed worry of being uncovered and are subjected to assaults and imprisonment.

One approach that the TSFP helps is thru elevating cash and the money has purchased airplane tickets and helped with dwelling bills.

This was the case when a Somali Christian girl in Kenya used her publicly accessible identification to depart a touch upon the TSFP.

Her identification was shortly found and a video of her being dragged out of a taxi in Kenya was broadly shared on Somali web channels. The attackers threatened to show her due to her criticisms of the Prophet Muhammad on the web page.

The TSFP organized for her to be moved to a unique nation, the place she has now discovered security in a Christian group.

Careful investigation

But it’s not simply non-Muslims, ex-Muslims or LGBT people who attain out to the group.

A Somali man dwelling in Sudan contacted the TSFP after being bodily attacked on the road by a gaggle of males who he believed ascribed to Wahhabism – a type of Islam that’s typically related to a extra rigorous and excessive interpretation of the Koran and teachings of the Prophet Muhammad.

He was found, following criticisms on Facebook that he made about some Hadith, statements attributed to the Prophet Muhammad. The TSFP organized for him to be relocated from Sudan to a safer place.

The quantity of requests that the group’s directors get implies that these who need assist should be fastidiously vetted.

“We research and investigate,” Kahaa Dhinn, a Norway-based ladies’s advocate who has grow to be a number one determine on the web page, says.

“We ask their tribe name and their family names. We then look at their Facebook profile and talk to people in the group to see if anyone knows them. If they don’t tell us who their tribe is, we know they’re lying.”

Kahaa collaborates with the TSFP however has a separate Facebook and YouTube account, which she makes use of as a platform to speak about points affecting the Somali group.

‘I do know the place you reside’

Her important focus is to empower Somali ladies, however like Ayaanle, she can be an outspoken atheist, which has made her a goal.

“They threatened to kill me with knives and said ‘the Muslims will kill you and you will die in their hands’.

But the threats appear not to dampen her conviction: “I’m not afraid of them. They wish to silence me by way of worry.”

Norwegian arrest

Her fearlessness is emboldened by the knowledge that she lives in a country where threats have consequences.

In Somalia, killings and attacks rarely get investigated but in Norway she has got the police involved.

“Two of the blokes who threatened me have been utilizing their actual profiles and the police have been capable of arrest them,” she says.

Ayaanle echoes this sentiment but knows that there are some who are not so lucky.

“A whole lot of Somalis who are on the web page do not present their faces – those who say they’re non-believers – as a result of they’re scared for his or her lives,” he says.

‘I feel relieved’

The fact that Ayaanle and Kahaa have distanced themselves from Islam has not meant that they have distanced themselves from being Somali, despite the two being intertwined.

“I really really feel extra Somali, like I’ve my actual identification again,” says Kahaa.

But Ayaanle stresses that the group’s intended aim is not to convert Somali Muslims into atheists, or into any other non-conformist identity, but to create an environment that promotes freedom of expression and speech. Something he believes Somalis need now more than ever.

“So, it is small steps. But we’re successful some hearts. We actually consider that folks ought to consider what they wish to consider and be who they wish to be.”