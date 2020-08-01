The Sojourn – PlayStation 4



The sojourn is a thought-provoking first-person puzzle game in which you traverse the parallel worlds of light and darkness in search of answers. A tale of light, darkness, and the nature of reality. You are born into a beautiful, pure land, but everything is not as it seems. Darkness seeps through every crevice and forms the foundation of the world You live in. Open your eyes to the shadows of the world to uncover the hidden truth. In this mysterious land, lights guide you forward. It’s not long until the world reveals itself to be full of challenges. Now, you must overcome these intricate and ever-more demanding obstacles to uncover the nature of reality. Challenge and lose yourself. Venture into the enchanting world of the sojourn and face life’s obstacles by solving dozens of unique puzzles that will challenge your perception of your own reality. Take in gorgeous environments as you delve into the game’s four chapters, each with a distinct atmosphere and style.

