Britons strike beauty areas and higher streets since temperatures rocketed to 70F on the 2nd day family members were in order to meet once again after coronavirus restrictions had been eased.

TomTom information showed streets around Liverpool were 75 per cent regarding pre-lockdown amounts at 1pm today since Britons accepted parks amongst warm summer time temperatures today.

In London, visitors surged to be able to 50 percent of numbers recorded annually earlier – as congestion in Brighton rose by two per cent compared to last Saturday.

The latest transport data came as dozens of Britons flocked to Winchester High Street in anticipation of shops reopening for business tomorrow after weeks of closure amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Others took the opportunity to travel to some of Britain’s beauty spots, including Battersea Park in London, to enjoy the warmer weather.

These people are taking advantage of Boris Johnson’s new ‘support bubbles’ rules, which allows people from two households to interact with each other at less than two metres apart.

With ‘support bubbles’ in force, people itching to socialise after being confined to their homes since the ‘stay at home’ order was given on March 23 rushed outdoors on Sunday.

Temperatures soared to 73F (23C) in Greater London today as the country enjoyed its second day of glorious sunshine after a week of rain.

Friends enjoy a drink in Battersea Park this morning as they soak up the sun with more and more Britons out and about

Temperatures are expected to remain high today, encouraging Britons to take to parks and meet up with friends after lockdown restrictions were eased

Londoners photographed enjoying the sunshine at Battersea Park this morning, with warm weather increasing the number of people out and about

During the spells of sunshine today, the mercury could rise to as high as 79F (26C) in London, and just below in many other areas including Birmingham, Manchester and York.

Temperatures are not expected to reach the 70s in Scotland, where it is likely to remain wet for most of the day.

The rain is then expected to return later today, with fog also likely in some areas, particularly in the north:east, with sunny spells again coming in between scattered showers.

Despite the showers, though, some areas experienced temperatures of up to 75F (24C).

‘The picture is not really changing into early next week as the unsettled weather continues,’ Met Office spokesperson Nicola Maxey told MailOnline. ‘We’re likely to see a mix of sunshine and strong showers, with a risk of thunderstorms for the first half of next week.’

England in particular has been beset simply by rainfall in recent days, with more than double the amount of water falling in the first 10 days of this month, compared to be able to all of May.

Last month was typically the warmest May on record with global temperatures 1.13F (0.63C) above average, according to typically the European Union’s climate change monitor.

People walk past Debenhams department store upon the high street in Winchester, ahead regarding typically the re-opening regarding non-essential retailers inside England on June 15