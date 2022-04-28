Home Armenia The smiling baby found in Debed spreads heat like his name. ... Armenia The smiling baby found in Debed spreads heat like his name. My wish is for all the “men” of the world to live in peaceful and warm families. Arusyak Manavazyan |: Morning By Thomas Delong - April 28, 2022 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinReddItEmail The smiling baby found in Debed spreads heat like his name. My wish is for all the “men” of the world to live in peaceful and warm families. Arusyak Manavazyan |: Aravot – News from Armenia RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Armenia “It is his job to punish all the oppositionists.” Arthur Ghazinyan about Sasun Khachatryan | Morning Armenia State Revenue Committee presents statistics on smuggling cases on Armenian-Iranian border in recent months | Morning Armenia Captured and reflected the beautiful ․ A corner of fame named after Vahe Vardanyan was opened at Nor Edesia Secondary School Morning Recent Posts Minister Mirzoyan met with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of India in New Delhi... Dustin Johnson Ties The Knot Surgeon general: FDA approval of Pfizer vaccine reaffirms effectiveness A swearing-in ceremony of judges took place at the Presidential Palace Morning Anderson Cooper tries a schizophrenia simulator Most Popular Nikol Pashinyan met with Hans Klüge. he was able to provide advisory assistance... Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received Hans Klüge, Director of the WHO Regional Office for Europe. The Prime Minister assessed the RA-WHO cooperation as effective,... There is no news about Russian-Ukrainian talks. Peskov Spokesman for the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov stated that there is no news about the Russian-Ukrainian talks. Journalists asked the Kremlin representative... “They were asking, where are our children, when will they come home? The prime... The parents of the killed and missing servicemen met with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan. The group of seven people agreed to meet with the Prime... The government, well aware of the power of the youth, having used it in... Political technologist Armen Badalyan considers the involvement of young people in the protests of the last days extremely important և the actions with the... Ameriabank introduces new design payment cards (Video) Ameriabank presents a new design of payment cards created by the "handwriting" of the bank's customers. The brightest element of the new concept of card...