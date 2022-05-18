The RA Ministry of Defense again denied the Azerbaijani misinformation.

“The statement spread by the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan that on the night of May 17-18 the units of the RA Armed Forces fired from different caliber firearms at the Azerbaijani military positions located in the eastern part of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border is misinformation.

“The situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border is relatively stable, it is under the full control of the RA Armed Forces subdivisions,” the RA Ministry of Defense said in a statement.