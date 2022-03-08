The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan continues to spread misinformation about the opening of fire by the Armenian Armed Forces in the direction of the combat positions of the Azerbaijani units in this or that part of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, the RA Ministry of Defense reported.

“In particular, on March 8, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry issued a statement that on the same day, in the morning, the units of the RA Armed Forces opened fire on the Azerbaijani military positions located in the western part of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border. This information also does not correspond to reality.

“After the provocation carried out by the Azerbaijani side in the same direction on March 7, the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border is relatively stable and is under the full control of the RA Armed Forces,” the Defense Ministry said in a statement.