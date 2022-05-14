The statement spread by the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan that on May 14 the units of the RA Armed Forces fired at the Azerbaijani military positions located in the eastern part of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border is a misinformation, the RA Ministry of Defense reports.
“The situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border is relatively stable, it is under the full control of the RA Armed Forces,” the statement reads.
If you notice an error in the text, send a message to the editor stating the error, then pressing Ctrl-Enter.