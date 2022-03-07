The situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border is relatively stable, the RA Ministry of Defense reports.

“The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan once again spreads misinformation, claiming that the units of the RA Armed Forces opened fire in the direction of the Azerbaijani military positions located in the eastern part of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.

“The situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border is relatively stable and is under the full control of the RA Armed Forces,” the Defense Ministry said in a statement.