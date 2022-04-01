The situation is quite difficult for Armenia and Artsakh. There is always the danger of war, the head of the “Armenia” faction Seyran Ohanyan stated in a conversation with journalists.

However, he said that Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s words about the danger of war could be manipulated “to advance the peace agenda.”

“These authorities, instead of strengthening our positions, are thinking about the peace agenda, the mirror withdrawal,” he said.

The head of the opposition faction said that they are against the five points proposed by Azerbaijan, because if they are implemented, the future of Artsakh will be endangered.

“These authorities talk about different rights, but when you ask a question about Artsakh’s right to self-determination, they do not want to answer, they refer to some interviews,” Ohanyan said.

According to him, it is because of the inaction of the authorities that there are open places in the borders of Armenia and Artsakh. The whole security system has not been mobilized, appropriate defense structures have not been formed.

The former Minister of Defense considers it unacceptable that against the background of all this, Armenia does not have a Chief of the General Staff of the RA Armed Forces.



