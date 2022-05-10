The situation in Kanaker-Zeytun is tense. The police went to work.

Clashes broke out between protesters and police of the “Resistance” movement.

The police detained peaceful protesters with force, who carry out peaceful disobedience to various parts of the capital.

Vahe Hakobyan, Arthur Sargsyan, Ishkhan Saghatelyan, Lilit Galstyan, a group of deputies from the “Hayastan” faction are in this section.