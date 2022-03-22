Due to the situation in Artsakh, the National Assembly will hold a closed session, which will be attended by RA Minister of Foreign Affairs Ararat Mirzoyan and RA Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan.

The deputies of the National Assembly proposed in an official letter to hold an urgent discussion on the topic “Humanitarian situation in the Artsakh Republic, threats and urgent actions” of public interest in the closed sitting of the National Assembly.

Secretary of the NA “Armenia” faction Artsvik Minasyan He inquired on what grounds they offered to hold the session behind closed doors. According to him, the topic is of interest to the general public. Minasyan suggested that the part containing the state secret be closed, but not the whole sitting.

Leader of the “Civil Contract” faction Hayk Konjoryan He also mentioned that this issue arouses wide public interest not only in Armenia, but also outside Armenia. The discussions may contain security issues related to Artsakh and Armenia, which cannot be discussed openly and directly.

From the “Armenia” faction Gegham Manukyan He also stated that it is clear that there are issues that are difficult to discuss in an open session.

“I understand that there are issues that should be asked in a closed session, but I also ask and demand the political majority, the presidency of the National Assembly, to ban with the same zeal all the expressions of the political majority that insult Artsakh, the people of Artsakh. “People who used to sit in the hall, formerly considered soldiers, are just making inadmissible, shameful statements about the people of Artsakh,” the opposition MP stated.

With 66 votes in favor and 19 against, it was decided to hold the session behind closed doors.

From the “Armenia” faction Armen Rustamyan He also offered to invite the Artsakh deputies who are in Armenia these days to the sitting. NA Deputy Speaker Ruben Rubinyan He said that the issue will be discussed in a working order.