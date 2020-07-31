The Situation Blasts Accusations He Cheated On Wife Lauren Sorrentino

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino is setting the record directly.

On Wednesday, the Jersey Shore star shared a sweet throwback photo (above, inset) of himself and his wife, Lauren Sorrentino, from their college days. He captioned the breeze:

“Beside every strong Man is an even Stronger Woman #collegesweethearts 💥”

The couple looks SUPER young in the cute image– the truth star pointed out in the remarks that he and Lauren were 22 and 18 years of ages, respectively. His now-wife can be seen using a ring in the image, which he validated was a pledge ring. Lauren herself commented to share that the photo was “a 2004 Christmas/New Year’s trip” with her household.

While lots of fans revealed assistance for the set (consisting of co-star Snooki), the post raised some eyebrows about the timeline of the relationship. Considering all of us saw the 38- year-old getting extremely, ahem, hectic throughout the OG Jersey Shore years, some fans questioned whether he had actually been cheating on his “college sweetheart” all that time. One commented:

“Let me ask you a question when you did the show Jersey shore Mike were you still dating Lauren’s”

The Situation described:

“no we were broken up when the first jersey shore started and eventually reconnected after the first jersey shore ended”

Apparently misinterpreting the reply, another fan composed:

“and you continued to cheat on her those subsequent seasons? Boooooo!”

The MTV star snapped back:

” your [sic] a moron! If you check out the above caption it states we separated season 1 of jersey coast and reconnected when it ended after season 6. So when Jersey coast household getaway began we were back together. SMFH”

That information absolutely laid to rest any sticking around extramarital relations concerns. However, The Situation’s lothario methods still returned to haunt him, a minimum of in the eyes of some fans. Another commenter stated:

“Amazing she stayed with you after watching you treat women like such trash”

Sorrentino quashed that line of believing with another fast return. He responded:

“He without sin cast the first stone. People change, people grow! Become better not bitter !!”

We have actually got to confess he has a point– The Situation these days is a various, more fully grown guy than the one we initially fulfilled method back in2009 A stint in jail will assist to modest you, too! Just sayin’! Plus, if Lauren experienced all the shenanigans and doubtful circumstances The Situation has entered on tv and still married him, then it must hold true love, do not you believe? We state, helpful for these 2 lovebirds for reviving their connection! We’re happy they more than happy!

