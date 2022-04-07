Home Armenia The situation around Artsakh and the fact that Armenian prisoners of war... Armenia The situation around Artsakh and the fact that Armenian prisoners of war are in Azerbaijan were discussed in Athens Morning: By Thomas Delong - April 7, 2022 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinReddItEmail The situation around Artsakh and the fact that Armenian prisoners of war are in Azerbaijan were discussed in Athens Aravot – News from Armenia RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Armenia Piloyan’s adviser denies involvement in Baxi system and bribery allegations | Morning: Armenia Russia was expelled from the UN Human Rights Council. “Voice of America” | Morning: Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan is leaving for Moscow Morning: Recent Posts We expect that the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs will be able to organize peace... Fauci announces good news about coronavirus drug Stepan (NYSE: SCL) Increases Quarterly Dividend For The 25th Consecutive Year SE Cupp: Republicans are enabling an unstable Trump World’s most expensive french fries: NYC’s Serendipity 3 has decadent french fries that cost... Most Popular Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan will leave for Moscow. will meet with Lavrov On April 8, RA Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan will pay a working visit to the Russian Federation, the RA MFA informs. Within the framework of... We will never be part of Azerbaijan ․ it was unacceptable, it will... The Pashinyan-Ali meeting in Brussels was entirely about Armenia-Azerbaijan relations, Artsakh Foreign Minister Davit Babayan told RFE / RL, adding that Nagorno Karabakh was... “The military operation will end in the near future ․ “It will either... Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov did not rule out that Russia's special military operation in Ukraine will end in the near future. "We hope that... Russia to pursue its proposed agreement in talks with Ukraine ․ Lavrov Washington urges Zelensky not to cease hostilities, but Russia will pursue its version of the agreement in negotiations with Ukraine, said Russian Foreign Minister... The United States is suspending normal trade relations with Russia and Belarus The US House of Representatives has approved a bill to end normal trade relations between Russia and Belarus. Sufficient votes were collected to...