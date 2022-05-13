The chairman of “Legal Way” NGO Ruben Melikyan wrote on his Facebook page. “The single mother was arrested, and the minor daughter was left alone…

“Laws that have not been written for centuries are being broken.”

Earlier, Melikyan wrote on his Facebook page that he and Emma Sargsyan had voluntarily presented themselves in the penitentiary. “You do not know by whom, you do not know how the recording that appeared on the Internet was accompanied by a photo of citizen Emma Sargsyan. Let me remind you that on the basis of that recording, public figure Avetik Chalabyan was arrested hours ago.

Taking into account the reference to the recording mentioned in the official statement of the Investigative Committee, Emma Sargsyan and I voluntarily presented ourselves to the Yerjan department of the penitentiary. “