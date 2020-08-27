The Sims 4 is getting a Star Wars expansion pack on September 8th

Joining the long list of expansion loads for Electronic Arts’ The Sims 4 is one we have not rather seen prior to: a Star Wars– themed one, calledJourney to Batuu The expansion, detailed in a (*4 *) aired throughout the virtual-only discussion on Thursday, is due out September 8th and brings with it a variety of signature characters, products, and environments from the traditional franchise.

There are androids, lightsabers, and even Rey andKylo Ren The trailer likewise reveals the Millennium Falcon, stormtroopers, and a few of the evident hijinks you can enter playing Journey to Batuu, consisting of lightsaber dueling. The pack and its option of Batuu as the prime location was obviously influenced by Disney’s Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge amusement park.

Here’s how journalism release explains it: