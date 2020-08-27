The Sims 4 is getting a Star Wars expansion pack on September 8th

Joining the long list of expansion loads for Electronic Arts’ The Sims 4 is one we have not rather seen prior to: a Star Wars– themed one, calledJourney to Batuu The expansion, detailed in a (*4 *) aired throughout the virtual-only discussion on Thursday, is due out September 8th and brings with it a variety of signature characters, products, and environments from the traditional franchise.
There are androids, lightsabers, and even Rey andKylo Ren The trailer likewise reveals the Millennium Falcon, stormtroopers, and a few of the evident hijinks you can enter playing Journey to Batuu, consisting of lightsaber dueling. The pack and its option of Batuu as the prime location was obviously influenced by Disney’s Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge amusement park.
Here’s how journalism release explains it:
In The Sims 4 Star Wars: Journey to Batuu, gamers will leave their houses to take a trip to the world of Batuu where they’ll need to make a option on which faction to deal with, as the actions their Sims take will cause control of theBlack Spire Outpost Sims can select to support Rey and Vi Moradi as part of the Resistance, promise commitment to the First Order under Kylo Ren or move their focus to acquiring credits with Hondo Ohnaka and the rascals. As Sims embark on amazing objectives, they’ll increase …