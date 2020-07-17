The Simpsons: The black actor hoping his impressions get him a job

There are jobs shared at one of the greatest TV shows of most all time – and 21-year-old Jayden Libran thinks that he deserves a chance.

Last month, in the wake of massive Black Lives Matter protests around the world, The Simpsons announced it was no more going to use white actors to voice BAME characters.

Jayden has been focusing on his Simpsons impressions since that he was 15 and, when the news broke, he started posting his videos on fan websites.

He’s now had loads of fan support, thousands of views – and even a promising message from the show’s creators.

Recorded and edited by Will Chalk.