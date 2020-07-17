The signs of a Democratic landslide are everywhere

* Democrats have a double-digit lead in party identification. In a new Gallup number, 50% of Americans identify as Democrats or Democratic leaners while 39% describe themselves as Republicans or Republican leaners. That’s a major shift from January when Republicans had a 47% to 45% edge on party ID in Gallup polling and a rapid acceleration of Democrats’ advantage since even May when Democrats had a 3-point edge on the party ID question.

“That fundraising difference is even larger in swing districts currently held by well-funded Democratic incumbents.

“Recent filings show that Democrats are widening the gap. In 13 races holding primaries in June and July that are considered competitive by the Cook Political Report, incumbent Democrats have 9 times more money in the bank — $40 million to $4.5 million — than the best-funded Republican challengers.”

Political handicappers are taking notice.

“President Trump’s abysmal polling since the pandemic began is seriously jeopardizing down-ballot GOP fortunes. We may be approaching the point at which dozens of House Republicans will need to decide whether to cut the president loose and run on a “check and balance” message, offering voters insurance against congressional Democrats moving too far left under a potential Biden administration….

“…Republicans began the cycle hoping to pick up 18 seats to win the majority back. Now they’re just trying to avoid a repeat of 2008, when they not only lost the presidency but got swamped by Democrats’ money and lost even more House seats after losing 30 seats and control two years earlier. For the first time this cycle, Democrats have at least as good a chance at gaining House seats as Republicans on a net basis.”

“The Senate has been in play for at the least nine months, but Democratic chances of winning get a handle on of the chamber have improved somewhat in the last couple of weeks….

“…Democrats need a net gain of four seats for a majority, but can get a handle on the Senate by gaining three seats and winning the White House. With less than four months to go before Election Day, the most likely outcome is a Democratic net gain of 3-5 Senate seats. Since Biden has a clear advantage in the presidential race, that means Democrats are much more likely than to not win get a handle on of the Senate.”

On the presidential level, Trump is in equally bad shape. The Cook Report gives Biden 279 electoral votes in the solid, likely or leaning Democrat categories in comparison with just 188 for Trump. This week the University of Virginia’s Crystal Ball moved seven traditional Republican strongholds — Alaska, Indiana, Kansas, Missouri, Montana, South Carolina and Utah — from safe Republican states to likely Republican states and in to the slate of potential competitive races in the presidential race.

“Trump is extremely unlikely to win if the polls continue to look the way they do now. And if these numbers represent a new normal, we need to account for the possibility that this election won’t be particularly close, and that new states may come into play. In other words, if the national picture remains bleak for Trump, then the slippage he’s seen from earlier this year wouldn’t just be limited to a handful of swing states.”

In short: All the signs are there that could be a landslide down and up the ballot for Democrats. Yes, things could change between now and November 3. But, given Trump’s obstinacy in refusing to admit his errors when controling the coronavirus and the existing spikes in a few of probably the most populous states in the country, such a turnaround seems very, very unlikely right now.