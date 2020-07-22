His braggadocio reveals his ultra-competitiveness, self-obsession and incessant attempts to exaggerate his achievements. Whether it also reflects the understandable foreboding of a 74-year-old, only Trump knows. It led to an odd exchange with Fox’s Chris Wallace this week-end:

Chris Wallace: I took the test too when I heard that you passed it.

Trump: Yeah, how did you do?

Wallace: It’s not — well, it is not (the) hardest test. They have a photo and it says “what’s that” and it’s really an elephant.

Trump: No, no, no. …. It’s all misrepresentation. Because, yes, the first few questions are easy, but I’ll bet you couldn’t even answer the last five questions. I’ll bet you couldn’t. They get very difficult, the last five questions.

During his presidency, Trump has endured sometimes unfair assessments by outside experts who “diagnose” him with all manner of mental ailments without ever examining him. But now that he’s raised the issue of mental fitness, he’s put himself under scrutiny. And of the 2 candidates in this race, only one indulges in wild late-night Twitter rages, displays extreme narcissism, bullies foreign leaders, lies multiple times a day and wonders aloud whether injecting disinfectant could cure Covid-19.

And it’s not Biden.

‘Three days of fasting and prayer for our state’

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards followed scientists’ advice by requiring residents to wear masks — now he’s searching for divine assistance as the amount of Covid-19 infections continues to climb in the Pelican State. “Starting today, I am beginning three days of fasting and prayer for our state through July 22,” he tweeted Monday.

The sign that Trump knows he’s in trouble

Here’s a sign that Trump knows he’s in trouble.

With his polls tanking and the coronavirus pandemic raging in states that took his early-opening advice, Trump performed a huge reversal on Monday.

“We are United in our effort to defeat the Invisible China Virus, and many people say that it is Patriotic to wear a face mask when you can’t socially distance. There is nobody more Patriotic than me, your favorite President!” Trump tweeted alongside an image of him in a mask.

For days, his aides have been wanting to convince him to show that he can no further ignore the fast-worsening crisis. His tweet came after a week-end poll showed Trump trailing rival Biden by 20 points when voters were asked who could best handle the pandemic. He can be planning to resume public briefings on the crisis (these have been on pause from the time it became clear that Trump’s not enough preparation and wild theories were exposing inadequate leadership in the Oval Office).

Perhaps this new approach can slow Trump’s descent in the polls. It could even help convince his supporters to simply take government advice seriously. But after months of assailing science, playing into conservative dogma that equates masks with muzzles, and lying about the true nature of the pandemic, Trump has done a lot of lasting damage.

And the virus indicates before that it’s impervious to political gestures.