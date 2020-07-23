The Shoe: Before Bed Children’s Book- Cute story – Easy reading Illustrations -Cute Educational Adventure .

Price: $4.99
(as of Jul 23,2020 02:42:46 UTC – Details)
Stress is just one of those things that all humans cope with, even from a very young age. Kids pick up on stress cues from parents, so if you are feeling stressed and in need of meditation, so is your child.
CLEVER LAMP Provides a Collection Of Illustrated Books For Kids ,Full of adventure and Imagination To help your Kid improve his reading skills and Enrcsh His Imagination .( Animals, Space, science … and much more ) .
Grab a Copy today and take a look on "Clever Lamp" collection (you might like something else)