The Shocking Truth Behind YouTube Star Landon Clifford’s Death

On August 21, Camryn Clifford of the household YouTube channel Cam &Fam shared that her other half, Landon Clifford, had actually passed away. She did not expose lots of information about his passing at the time, aside from keeping in mind the 19-year-old had a brain injury and had actually remained in a coma for almost a week.

On Thursday, the mom of 2 published a brand-new video to show her fans what had actually occurred, declaring:

“This is definitely going to be the hardest video that I’ve ever had to make.”

The 19-year-old started by describing that her other half had actually been independently dealing with anxiety, stress and anxiety, and ADHD. When Camryn conceived with their 2nd child, Delilah, she stated her other half started falling harder into an anxiety:

“There was other things going on with our lives that we didn’t really talk about. Many factors just kind of contributed to the fact that his mental health just wasn’t really great at the time.”

He tried to get assist from a psychiatrist, and was recommended medication. However, he quickly fell under a “vicious cycle” of taking an ADHD prescription in the early morning to offer him an increase of joy and performance, and utilize the anti-anxiety medication during the night to assist him with sleeping, however was just …