The shocking history of Australia’s Kanaka slaves is revealed after Scott Morrison’s shock claim

Tens of thousands of Pacific Islander slaves were ripped from their loved ones and forced into back-breaking labour on sugar farms across Australia, in direct opposition to controversial remarks made by Scott Morrison.

The prime minister sparked outrage on Thursday by claiming there clearly was no slavery in Australia, despite historians widely documenting the fate of the slaves – called Kanakas.

Edmund Barton, Australia’s first prime minister, even admitted in a speech in 1901 that Kanaka people lived in slavery.

Speaking during the 2nd reading of Pacific Islands Labourers Bill on October 2 1901, he said: ‘The traffic, we say, is bad, both for the Kanaka and for the white man. It is harmful to the Kanaka … because, in a few aspects, it must be slavery.’

Kanaka individuals are seen at the Dillybar settlement near Nambour (pictured) in the late 19th century, with islanders having to Australia between 1847 and 1906

South Pacific islander workers, known as Kanakas, are seen on a sugar plantation in Cairns (pictured) around 1890

Confronting pictures also show Aboriginal people forced to wear neck chains in the late 19th century, with some taken as recently as 1930 – significantly less than 100 years back.

Kanaka, which means ‘person’ or ‘man’ in Hawaiian, was the name directed at South Pacific Islander those who worked on sugar plantations, cattle stations or as servants in towns.

They were first introduced in to Queensland in 1847 to work on cotton plantations, and were later brought in as cheap labour for the sugar industry.

By 1900, significantly more than 60,000 Islanders have been forced from their domiciles and taken up to Australia.

They were forced by colonialists to work on farms, a practice known as ‘blackbirding’, and were often told lies in regards to the prospect of a better life.

South Sea islanders arriving in Bundaberg by ship (pictured) in 1893 where they were put to back-breaking work on plantations

Pacific Islanders are seen in cramped conditions aboard a boat because they were taken to Australia in 1890 (pictured)

Emelda Davis, president of the Australian South Sea Islanders, wrote in a 2017 article for The Conversation: ‘The treatment of the Islanders was atrocious, exploitative and akin to slavery.

‘When plantation owners went bankrupt, the workers were transferred as an asset with the sold property.’

Blackbirding was the enslaving, frequently by force and deception, of South Pacific Islanders on cotton and sugar plantations in Queensland, and was particularly prevalent between 1847 and 1904.

The workers were brought across frequently using force or deception, with promises of fair earnings and living.

In an interview on Sydney radio 2GB on Thursday, the prime minister was asked whether statues of Captain James Cook should really be removed in response to a movement in the united kingdom to topple monuments to slave traders.

He rejected the theory and said: ‘It was a pretty brutal place, but there was no slavery in Australia.’

Thousands of activists have pointed out that even though slavery was never legal Down Under, convicts, Indigenous Australians and Pacific Islanders were all victims of forced labour.

Mr Morrison’s critics said that he should ‘read a book’ and shared images of chained-up Aboriginal people from a Western Australia state library collection which resurfaced early in the day this year.

Shocking pictures show Aboriginal people in chains in the 19th century (pictured outside Roebourne Gaol in 1896)

The images show Aboriginal prisoners – many of whom were accused of petty crimes such as killing cattle – shackled with heavy chains around their necks, guarded by white men armed with rifles.

Sometimes police were paid per Indigenous prisoner they caught and brought them in to jail using chains.

Some prisoners were put to focus on boats although some were forced to lay railways.

Even Aboriginal people maybe not accused of crimes were illegally used as unpaid labour before 1970s, specially in the agricultural industry, with only rations and a bed to show because of their toil.

Last year the Queensland government decided to pay 10,000 Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people a complete of $190 million for wages unpaid between 1939 and 1972.

Police were paid per indigenous prisoner and brutally brought them into jail using chains where these were forced to work (pictured, captured Aboriginal people in 1890)

Another image shows a white man dressed up in shirt and trousers holding a chain connected to two elderly Indigenous prisoners (pictured near Wyndham in 1930)

Before then, convicts shipped to Australia from Ireland and great britain were treated as slave labor.

They were subject to ‘assigned service’ where they were leased out to rich landowners to use as a cheap workforce.

Author and historian Bruce Pascoe slammed the prime minister’s comments.

He wrote: ‘When you capture people, and put chains around their necks, and make sure they are walk 300km and then set them to work on cattle stations, what’s that called?’

‘That’s what happened in Western Australia and in the [Northern] Territory and in Queensland.

Aboriginal prisoners are noticed forced to wear connecting neck chains near Wyndham in 1930 (pictured)

‘It does not matter everything you call it. It’s brutality and I do believe a lot of Australia have been in denial in regards to the real history of the nation.’

Shadow minister for Indigenous Australians Linda Burney said: ‘The prime minister’s comments demonstrate a dependence on a greater understanding and awareness of our nation’s history.

‘We cannot achieve meaningful progress on matters such as Reconciliation if, as a nation, we are uninformed of the historical context of the challenges we face in our.

‘One of the key elements of the Uluru Statement was a national process of truth-telling.’