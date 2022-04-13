The debt structure has improved in 2021, the share of monetary debt in the government debt has increased, the RA Minister of Finance Tigran Khachatryan stated in the National Assembly.

According to him, the government’s debt in 2021 should have made 62.3% of GDP. According to the actual results of the year, the government debt amounted to 4 trillion 209.8 billion drams or 60.3% of GDP, which is about 2 percentage points lower than the initial estimate at the beginning of the year.

“We can state that on the one hand, as a result of higher-than-planned economic growth, on the other hand, with a consistent fiscal policy, the actual index of 2021 has registered significant progress in improving debt management. “At the same time, there has been a significant improvement in the debt structure during the year, increasing the share of monetary debt in the total debt of the government,” the minister said.

In the debt structure, the dram debt ratio has increased, reaching 28.8% instead of 24.4% in 2020. According to the Minister, such a change in the structure is in line with the medium-term debt management guidelines, which require that in order to reduce the risks associated with exchange rate fluctuations, the share of domestic debt in the total debt should be not less than 25 percent.

“The increase in government debt in the structure of government debt has led to a certain increase in the weighted interest rate on government debt, which in 2021 was 4.7 percent compared to 4.3 last year,” he said, noting that in the structure of government debt, domestic debt արդյունքում As a result of the increase in interest payments, most of the latter become incomes of residents of Armenia.

“In particular, out of 180.8 billion drams of interest payments paid in 2021, 108.3 billion drams or 60% of the total interest payments were internal interest payments, and interest payments on foreign debt amounted to 72.5 billion drams or 40%. “Fiscal policy in 2021, including the increase of tax revenues, balance of expenditures, reduction of the state budget deficit, had a significant positive impact on the restoration of macroeconomic stability and the formation of positive expectations regarding the prospects of economic development,” said Tigran Khachatryan.