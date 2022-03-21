The Criminal Court of Appeal, presided over by Judge Mkhitar Papoyan, today ruled on the criminal case of Anna Vardapetyan, former Deputy Minister of Justice, for interfering in the criminal case against Ruben and Rafik Hayrapetyan.

The Hayrapetyans’ lawyer Amram Makinyan presented the reasons for the appeal to the Court of Appeals and asked the court to overturn the decision of the first instance court.

Edgar Arsenyan, Deputy Head of the Anti-Corruption Proceedings Department of the RA Anti-Corruption Committee, and Ruben Martikyan, Investigator of the RA Anti-Corruption Committee, expressed their opposite views, arguing and upholding the decision of the Court of First Instance.

After hearing the parties, when they had nothing more to say, Judge Papoyan said that the continuation of the hearing was postponed due to personal workload. He scheduled the next sitting for March 29, at 16:00.

Ashot HAKOBYAN